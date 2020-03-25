BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Uber announced that the company has partnered with United Healthacare Workers East (1199SEIU) to provide free meals and discounted rides to people battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership vows to provide free meals to 25,000 healthcare workers and discounted rides to medical facilities. Uber has also committed to donating 300,000 meals to first respondents dealing with COVID-19.

“Our healthcare workers are heroes, and we’re proud Uber can play a small part in their incredible efforts to protect the public," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. We know there’s more we can do to play our part, and we stand ready to work with cities and first responders around the country to help them as they respond to the coronavirus epidemic.”

The offer is valid in the five places hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida and Maryland.

