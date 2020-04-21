BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local lawmakers have teamed up with Uber to provide health care workers and first responders with free rides.

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes made the announcement on Monday, donating 10,000 free rides to four local hospitals.

Kaleida Health, Catholic Health, Erie County Medical Center and Roswell Park were each given 2,500 free rides to distribute to their nurses, doctors and other staff.

"Our healthcare heroes are working around the clock during this pandemic, not only treating critically ill patients, but becoming their support systems as well," Kennedy said in a statement. "I applaud Uber for helping those who are helping to save lives here in Western New York, and for demonstrating their gratitude through this impressive commitment of free rides to those on the frontlines."

Uber said this donation is part of a larger commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries to health care workers, seniors, and people in need.

“We are grateful to Uber for supporting our frontline caregivers at a time when our community needs them most and to Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Senator Tim Kennedy for their help in securing this generous donation,” said William Pryor, chief administrative officer for Catholic Health. ”This will be a tremendous help to our associates who rely on public transportation to get to and from work.”

