UB to host round-table discussion on sports during pandemic

The discussion, "High-Level Sports During a Pandemic," will analyze the challenges top sports health professionals face because of COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sports leagues have had very different approaches as they have returned to play in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

We've seen everything from 'bubbles', daily testing, testing a few times a week and even the postponement of entire seasons.

On Friday, UB's Center for the Advancement of Sport will be hosting a virtual round-table discussion on the challenges the sports industry continues to face during the pandemic.

The discussion will specifically look at the legal, medical and administrative challenges faced by elite-level athletic programs, according to UB.

"As collegiate conferences such as the Big Ten and school districts across the country debate how and whether to return to play, the Center for the Advancement of Sport presents this unique opportunity to hear directly from the people involved in making those difficult decisions," said Helen A. "Nellie" Drew, director of the Center for the Advancement of Sport.

Panelists include Dr. Les Bisson, UB athletic director Mark Alnutt and UB's associate AD of sports medicine and wellness services Brian Bratta. Bratta has also served as the athletic department's coordinator for COVID-19 response.