UB to construct new engineering building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is getting a new engineering building.

UB plans to construct a new School of Engineering and Applied Sciences building on the North Campus, near the existing engineering buildings. The exact location, size and timeline for completion are to be determined, according to a university announcement.

The building will help to accommodate the growth of the engineering school and is expected to help attract a more diverse student body to the university, according to a news release. In the past decade, the school’s undergraduate enrollment has increased 60% and graduate enrollment by 110%.