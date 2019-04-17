BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side the University at Buffalo student, Sebastian Serafin-Bazan, has died following an alleged hazing incident that happened last week.

Buffalo Police say they are investigating the incident that occurred at a fraternity house on Custer Street. They said they received a 911 call to the house.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side, his department is "still investigating whether or not drugs and/or alcohol played a role in this incident." He made the comment after initial reports suggested no drugs or alcohol in Serafin-Bazan's system based on early toxicology tests.

We will update this story when more information is released.

