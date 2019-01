Cattaraugus County is probably one of the last places you think of when you hear the word volcano, but scientists and volcanologists are doing important work there to get a better idea of why some eruptions and explosions are more dramatic than others.

The University at Buffalo's Center for Geohazards Studies is building on decades worth of experiments and research data with their own experiment — brewing homemade lava and then blowing it up.

The goal is to better understand why magma and water sometimes react violently when mixed while other times the result is more subdued.