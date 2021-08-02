UB School of Law debuts degree track for legal scholars

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Law has launched a degree track for students that want to contribute to legal scholarship and research.
Starting this fall, students will be able to enroll in classes in pursuit of a doctorate in juridical science. The program has already received approval from the American Bar Association and the SUNY system.
The program will be headed by Mateo Taussig-Rubbo. It adds a third program to the law school’s existent offerings – the traditional juris doctor degree and a master of laws program.