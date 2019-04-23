BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more states beginning to legalize marijuana throughout the U.S., researchers at the University at Buffalo conducted a study on the phenomenon known as the "munchies."

Researchers attended a cannabis decriminalizing event and asked 275 people who were at the event high on marijuana to fill out surveys.

The survey asked people questions about the types of foods they usually eat when they are high. Specifics then went into how much more or less they eat under the influence.

After they completed the survey, they were rewarded with a snack of their choosing, either a bag of chips or an orange.

Researchers say nearly two-thirds of the people surveyed chose the bag of chips as their snack.

32% chose the orange and 7% didn't pick a snack.

“We need more research and education on people who choose to use cannabis, moving public health from an abstinence-promotion model to a harm reduction model. This would include managing the dietary impact of cannabis use," said Jessica Kruger, clinical assistant professor of community health and health behavior in UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions.

Researchers say the purpose of the study was to highlight an increased need for nutrition education as the population of pot-smokers grow throughout the U.S.