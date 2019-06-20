BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has renamed the building that houses its School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The building was once called "John and Editha Kapoor Hall'

Insys Therapeutics C.E.O. John Kapoor, a UB alum, and four other executives were found guilty of racketeering for paying kickbacks to doctors who prescribed their fentanyl spray to patients who didn't need the powerful opioid.

The university removed his name from the building and the SUNY Board of Trustees voted to rename the building the “Pharmacy Building.”

“I am appreciative of the careful attention given to this serious matter by SUNY’s leadership, by the UB Council and by members of the university community,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi. “Together, we have taken judicious steps to uphold the core values of our university and protect its reputation.”

The school will install new signage over the next several days and maps will be updated.