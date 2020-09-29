UB releases Distinguished Speakers Series list; will be free and virtual

One big change to this year's series is that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all three events will be be virtual and free of charge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has announced their UB Distinguished Speakers Series list for the 2020-2021 year.

The speakers expected to speak are below:

October 14, 2020 : Tony-Award Winning Actor and Musician, Leslie Odom Jr.

: Tony-Award Winning Actor and Musician, Leslie Odom Jr. February 10, 2021 : Social Activist; Best-selling Author of “When They Call You A Terrorist” & Co-Creator of the Viral Twitter Hashtag and Movement, #BlackLivesMatter, Patrisse Cullors

: Social Activist; Best-selling Author of “When They Call You A Terrorist” & Co-Creator of the Viral Twitter Hashtag and Movement, #BlackLivesMatter, Patrisse Cullors April 14, 2020: Actress and Vegan Foodie @iamtabithabrown, Tabitha Brown

UB says that each event will have its own registration period and capacity.