UB releases Distinguished Speakers Series list; will be free and virtual

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has announced their UB Distinguished Speakers Series list for the 2020-2021 year.
One big change to this year's series is that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all three events will be be virtual and free of charge.
The speakers expected to speak are below:
- October 14, 2020: Tony-Award Winning Actor and Musician, Leslie Odom Jr.
- February 10, 2021: Social Activist; Best-selling Author of “When They Call You A Terrorist” & Co-Creator of the Viral Twitter Hashtag and Movement, #BlackLivesMatter, Patrisse Cullors
- April 14, 2020: Actress and Vegan Foodie @iamtabithabrown, Tabitha Brown
UB says that each event will have its own registration period and capacity.
Registration for Leslie Odom Jr. is open now. More info about the series is also available on their website.