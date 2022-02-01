UB recruiting kids, teens for study examining effects of sports-related concussions

A UB researcher is looking for children and teens ages 8-17 for a study examining the effects of sports-related concussions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo researcher is looking for children and teens ages 8-17 for a study on the effects of sports-related concussions.

The study is being led by Ghazala Saleem, an assistant professor of rehabilitation science and director of the Brain Function and Recovery Lab at UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions.

The goal is to see whether children who've had a concussion demonstrate more loss of balance when performing two tasks at the same time, one cognitive and one motor related. The study will also try to determine whether these balance changes are more pronounced in boys or girls.

“This study will be a first step toward helping children with concussion and post-concussion to receive individualized assessment and treatment,” Saleem said. “In addition, care providers will be more informed about which areas to target during treatment."

“Concussions are serious,” Saleem added. “They are a traumatic brain injury and sometimes symptoms are mild and not obvious. Studies have been showing that balance and physical limitations persist in children who have received concussion even after clinical resolution, and there is risk of additional brain or leg injury after that.”

Saleem and her team have 12 participants so far and are hoping to include a total of 135 children. If you are interested in enrolling your child in the study you can email Adam Sing for more information.