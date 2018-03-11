AMHERST, N.Y. - UB Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened on UB's North Campus.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was hit just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 1. The victim was taken to ECMC, where she is currently in critical condition.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2003 to 2008 model, dark-colored, four-door Honda Accord. The vehicle could have damage to the front right hood, bumper, fender and head lamp.

Anyone with information is asked to call UB Police at 716-645-2222.

