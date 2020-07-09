UB: No large parties over Labor Day weekend 'a good sign' amid pandemic

According to the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State, there were no reports of large parties among students this Labor Day weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The State University of New York (SUNY) has launched a multi-faceted effort to address the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on college campuses. But, compliance among the campus and off-campus community is a different issue.

"Surveillance testing of a representative sample of asymptomatic students faculty and staff provides an important metric of changes in prevalence of COVID-19 within the UB community," said UB president Satish Tripathi.

And for UB students who aren't chosen to be randomly tested — you can still get a test through UB's Student Health Office, or through the Erie County Health Department or your doctor. Staff and faculty can get tested through the county or their doctor.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been an estimated 43 positive tests at UB with more than 60 in quarantine or isolation, according to SUNY's COVID-19 tracker. For some perspective, SUNY Fredonia has an estimated 72 positive tests with nearly 200 in quarantine or isolation — the most out of any SUNY school in Western New York.

A spokesperson for ECC says SUNY's community colleges are working on protocols for random testing. ECC's plan is due to SUNY this week with random testing expected to begin later this month.

As for weekend parties, a UB spokesperson says, "Students for the most part seemed to have got the message that they should not be organizing off-campus parties." The university says it did not get any reports of large parties from the Buffalo Police Department or University Police.

There were no reports of large parties at SUNY Buffalo State either.

"Plans are only as good if people are complying with the plans complying with social distancing rules complying with mask orders and not doing large gatherings and parties," said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.