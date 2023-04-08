3 sets of twins in the 2027 medical school class at UB

The University of Buffalo will be presenting 3 sets of twins with their white coats as first year of medical students in the class of 2027 on Friday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One set of twins in medical school is impressive, but at the University at Buffalo, they have really set the bar with three sets of twins earning their white coats.

On Friday, 184 students at the Jacobs School's of Medicine and Biomedical studies will receive their white coats to mark their first year as med students and take an oath of medicine.

Among those students, is three sets of twins, Chidalu and Chidera Anameze, Josef and Hannah Iqbal, and Marisa and Camryn Warren. They aren't the only siblings though in the program, non twin brothers Eric and Stephen Dhillon are also among the 2027 class.

Chidalu and Chidera Anameze identical sisters, graduated from UB undergrad in May. They have been approaching school as a team ever since they can remember, and said that continuing to medical school as a team only just made sense.

“We work together almost all the time,” says Chidalu. “We took every single class at UB together and we’re going to do medical school together. It’s just easier for us: We are better together!”

Going through UB's various programs is what led the two to meet another set of twin sisters, Marisa and Camryn Warren. The Warren sisters completed their undergrad together at Canisius and also shared how excited they are to continue as a team at the medical school.

Having a connection to Canisius is what has connected them to the third set of twin siblings, Josef and Hannah Iqbal who had also got their undergrad degrees at Canisius and now attend the Jacobs School's at UB.

“We both have always known we wanted to become physicians and couldn’t have dreamed of a better place than UB to continue our journey right at home,” says Hannah.

Joining the three sets of twins are brothers Eric and Stephen Dhillon. During their undergrad journeys, older brother Stephen had taken time away from school to pursue a hockey career. But now as he picks up where he left off in his education, that has now placed his experience to be at the same time and place as his younger brother Eric at medical school.

All these siblings who are apart of the class of 2027 will be given their white coats today in a ceremony at Shea's Performing Arts Center at 3pm.

The white coat ceremony is a symbolic rite of passage that is shared by medical students across the U.S. and establishes a psychological contract for professionalism and empathy in the practice of medicine.