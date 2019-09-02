BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo's School of Dental Medicine is hosting its 18th Annual "Give Kids a Smile Day" event Saturday.

The school will be offering free dental care along with vision tests, hearing screenings and information sessions with dietitians and social workers.

The "Give Kids A Smile Day" runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at University at Buffalo's South Campus inside Squire Hall.

"Give Kids A Smile Day" is a national program dedicated to raising awareness about dental diseases and teaching kids good dental health habits.