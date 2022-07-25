UB hosting campus dining job fair on Tuesday

Open interviews will take place from noon - 6 p.m. on the lower level of Walden Galleria.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — In preparation for the upcoming school year, UB is hosting a job fair for Campus Dining and Shops.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at Walden Galleria from noon - 6 p.m. on the lower level next to the Apple store.

Interested candidates can attend open interviews for positions on all campuses. Available jobs will also include the new One World Cafe on the North Campus.

Positions UB is hiring for include assistant managers, supervisors, line cooks, catering staff, baristas, cashiers and dishwashers. The university is looking to hire 80 people to staff the new dining facilities and other locations.

Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops will be on site to conduct interviews and offer positions on the spot.