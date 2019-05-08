BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Buffalo S-Miles to Go dental van is driving around Buffalo for the next three weeks providing free dental care to Western New York.

UB faculty and staff along with volunteer community dentists are offering exams, cleaning, fillings, sealants, fluoride treatments and extractions.

The mobile dental van is a 42-foot-long, three-chair dental clinic.

The program runs from August 5-30.

From August 5-23, the van will be stationed at the Hennepin Community Center at 24 Ludington Street in Buffalo.

Then on August 24-30, the van will relocate to the Seneca-Babcock Arlene Mychajliw Community Center at 82 Harrison Street in Buffalo.

Treatment is available on first come, first served basis.