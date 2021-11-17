UB Dental to invest $1M to expand services for people with disabilities

The new clinic on the third floor of Squire Hall on the South Campus will have three treatment rooms, consult room, recovery room and more accessible bathrooms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine plans a $1 million expansion to provide better services for people with special needs.

The new clinic on the third floor of Squire Hall on the South Campus will have three treatment rooms, consult room, recovery room and more accessible bathrooms. Specialty equipment for adults in wheelchairs, patients with autism and medically complex patients will include tilt platforms, bariatric chairs, oversized doors and seating for caregivers. The treatment rooms will be equipped with X-Ray, digital scanners and wall-mounted monitors.

The dental school has completed several major projects already as part of a $25 million capital expansion, including a $2.4 million dental implant center and a $5 million first-floor renovation with operating stations and updates to an 11,400-square-foot clinical space.