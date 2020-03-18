BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Buffalo has reported its first case of COVID-19.

In a release to the campus community, the college says the individual is currently in mandatory isolation in their off-campus private residence.

UB says its working closely with Erie County Health Department officials to reach out to any students, faculty or staff who may have come into contact with this person.

UB is on spring recess this week. The majority of students are off campus and classes are not in session.

Starting Monday, the university will move to a distance learning model where classes, labs and other learning environments will be taught online.

Students are being advised to stay home for the rest of the semester if they are able to do so.

