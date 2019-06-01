The University at Buffalo's star quarterback Tyree Jackson is chasing his dream to play for the NFL.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Jackson said he will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Jackson went on to say that he is excited about the journey and thanked his family, teammates, and coaches.

Jackson was the Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year. The Bulls finished 10-4 on the season.

The Bulls lost to Troy 42-32 in the Dollar General Bowl. The score was fairly close throughout the game, but a fourth-quarter fumble ended things for the Bulls.

Jackson dropped the ball with over three minutes left in the quarter. Troy scored on the very next play and never looked back. It was a rough ending to an otherwise spectacular season for the Bulls.