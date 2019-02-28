AMHERST, N.Y. — The company that runs UB's bookstore on the North Campus says it is open for business.

However, the Follett Corp. says there will be limited access in the building while repairs continue to be made.

"We are working to restore access and service to the store as quickly as possible. Staff is available to assist in the purchase of books, supplies, clothing, online order pickups, etc. between the hours of 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday. The bookstore is closed Sunday," the company said in a statement posted on the University's website.

Jay Roarback, Director of Emergency Services at UB, praised Follett for their quick response following the storm. "The University at Buffalo greatly appreciates the efforts of Follett to secure the building and ensure that service disruptions to students, faculty, staff and the community were very minimal."