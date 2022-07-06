UB and local school districts dicuss how to talk to teens about tragedies

The University at Buffalo partnered up with several local school districts to share tips with parents and teachers about how to talk to them.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After tragic events, like the mass shooting at Tops our kids can have a lot of questions.

On Tuesday the University at Buffalo partnered up with several local school districts to share tips with parents and teachers about how to talk to them.

Dr. Amanda Nickerson from the Alberti Center also stressed the importance of children's ages and the stages of development that need to be considered to approach challenging topics with children.

"If children hear about it, if you choose to share it with them, which is perfectly appropriate for our kids in elementary middle high school. These are world and community events that are okay to talk about."

The National Association of School Psychologists has resources on how to talk to kids about tough topics like violence here.