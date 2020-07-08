U-pick blueberries a hit in Cattaraugus County

Burdick Blueberries boasts almost 40 acres of blueberries, making it easy for guests to spread out and keep a safe social distance from other patrons.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — In a continuing series on Daybreak of things to do this summer in WNY, 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill spoke with Amy Edwards, owner of Burdick Blueberries, a U-pick farm in Cattaraugus County.

Though some U-pick fruit can be tough on kids having to stretch up to reach the prize. But for blueberries, they'll only be stressing their bodies because they're picking so much of the superfood.

"Oh yes, especially this year because they are bending over because they are so heavy and so the fruit is right at kids heights," Edwards said. "So yeah it’s really easy for them."

The farm boasts nearly 40 acres of blueberries, making it easy for guests to spread out and keep a safe social distance from other patrons. The farm is asking customers to wear a mask while inside weigh their haul and checking out. They also ask that people wear a mask when on the surrey transporting customers to the blueberry fields.

But once out at the picking location, guests can take their face coverings off as long as they keep a social distance.