Two separate Hamburg apartment projects could top $41M

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Two separate apartment-anchored complexes are in the planning stages in the Town of Hamburg that combined could represent more than $41 million in new construction.

One plan, being developed by Sinatra & Co. Real Estate in conjunction with Essex Homes of Western New York, focuses on an 18.5 acre parcel at 5272 S. Park Ave. that was once owned by the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph and home to its Immaculate Conception convent.