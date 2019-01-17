ALBION, N.Y. — Two elderly people, one male and one female, were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with burn injuries in Rochester after a house fire and explosion Wednesday night.

One of the people was transported to the hospital via Mercy Flight and the other by ambulance.

The Orleans County Sheriff's dispatch confirmed that firefighters responding to a house located on Elmwood Avenue and were on the scene at 6:24 p.m.

Officials have not released any further information about the incident.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.