Two people taken to hospital after 2 alarm fire on Amherst St.

AMHERST, N.Y. — One woman was sent to the hospital after a two alarm fire on Amherst St. Tuesday morning, according to information released from the Buffalo Fire Department.
The fire started around 10:45 at 293 Amherst St. on the first floor of a mixed use structure.
A woman was taken by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy to be treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued another woman from a second floor balcony.
A firefighter was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting nine people. Damages from the fire are estimated at $400,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.