x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two people taken to hospital after 2 alarm fire on Amherst St.

Additionally, one woman was rescued by firefighters from a second story balcony. A firefighter was taken to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: WGRZ

AMHERST, N.Y. — One woman was sent to the hospital after a two alarm fire on  Amherst St. Tuesday morning, according to information released from the Buffalo Fire Department.

The fire started around 10:45 at 293 Amherst St. on the first floor of a mixed use structure. 

A woman was taken by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy to be treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued another woman from a second floor balcony. 

A firefighter was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting nine people. Damages from the fire are estimated at $400,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Storm Team 2 Midday Forecast For 12/7/21