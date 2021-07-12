Two people taken to hospital after 2 alarm fire on Amherst St.

Additionally, one woman was rescued by firefighters from a second story balcony. A firefighter was taken to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

AMHERST, N.Y. — One woman was sent to the hospital after a two alarm fire on Amherst St. Tuesday morning, according to information released from the Buffalo Fire Department.

The fire started around 10:45 at 293 Amherst St. on the first floor of a mixed use structure.

A woman was taken by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy to be treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued another woman from a second floor balcony.

A firefighter was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.