BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot early Sunday morning at The Foundry Suites on Elmwood Avenue.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Buffalo Police say there was a fight during a large gathering or party.

A 22-year-old man from Buffalo is listed as stable at ECMC, while a 19-year-old man, also from Buffalo, is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.