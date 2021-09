Buffalo Police, Buffalo Fire and the Erie County Sheriff's helicopter responded late Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were rescued late Wednesday night after climbing to the top of a grain tower in Buffalo.

At around 11:30 p.m., the Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo Fire Department responded to a rescue call for two people who were trapped on the top of the Cargill Grain elevator along the Buffalo River.

One person suffered a medical condition and then was trapped on the roof.

The Erie County Sheriff's helicopter was used to rescue both people.