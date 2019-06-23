EAST PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Rescue teams used ropes to help get two people out of Tonawanda Creek after their canoe flipped on Saturday evening.

East Pembroke Fire Chief Don Newton said the canoe hit a log and flipped over, sending the two people into the creek. They clung to a log in the middle of the creek, in a safe spot, then waited for help.

Newton said the man and woman both wore life jackets, but the recent rain and strong current made it tough for them to make it back to shore. While he said they remained calm, they were also tired and winded.

Emergency personnel from the Town of Batavia assisted in the rescue.

Newton said Tonawanda Creek at that area is about 75 feet wide, and while it's normally knee or waist-deep, recent rain made it higher than that.

