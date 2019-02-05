BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side two officers were injured overnight in a crash on Buffalo's east side.

We're told the officers were responding to a call around 11:40 Wednesday night when their cruiser was hit by another vehicle at East Delavan and Fillmore Avenues.

Both officers are now recovering at ECMC and are expected to be okay.

Our photographer on scene says three vehicles were involved, including the police cruiser.

We're looking at if anyone in those other two vehicles were injured.