Two new CVS locations in WNY to receive COVID-19 vaccine weekly

CVS says the company will be able to double the number of vaccinations it's able to do on a weekly basis in New York state.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to Western New York through select CVS locations, and the added appointments are already underway.

CVS Pharmacy has added 16 additional locations statewide, that will administer COVID-19 vaccines. The new locations will receive 19,890 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week.

Earlier this month, CVS launched vaccinations at 26 locations in the state that will administer the Moderna vaccine, the weekly allotment is 20,600.

CVS tells us one additional store location in Buffalo and one additional store in Blasdell will receive vaccines, but CVS would not release exact addresses.

Appointments at these locations were posted Wednesday with vaccinations at these additional stores starting Thursday.

We noticed earlier on Thursday that appointments were still available at the CVS in Blasdell, but within minutes appointments were gone.

"We don’t specifically track by location how quickly the appointments book up we do try to make sure we’re adding more appointments as more vaccine is available," said Christina Cacchioli, of the CVS Covid Task Force.

As a reminder: pharmacies are specifically authorized to vaccinate those who are 65 years old and older. CVS tells 2 On Your Side much thought is put into which store locations receive the vaccine.

"We want to make sure that we're representative of all demographics and we certainly take that into consideration in the site selection for the vaccine administration," Cacchioli said.

There is still much frustration over the lack of vaccine supply. But, here's the good news – the major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers all say supply will dramatically increase.

Both Pfizer and Moderna plan to distribute 300 million doses within several months.

"We expect to increase the number of doses available from approximately four to five million doses per week at the beginning of February to more than 13 million doses per week by the middle of March," said John Young, chief business officer at Pfizer.

Johnson & Johnson promises to distribute 100 million doses by the end of June and AstraZeneca, 30 million doses in April. Johnson and Johnson's vaccine could be approved by the end of the week.

"Assuming necessary regulatory approvals, we are ready to begin shipping immediately and delivery enough single doses by the end of march to enable the vaccination of more than 20 million Americans," said Dr. Richard Nettles

vice president of medical affairs, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies.

2 On Your Side also asked CVS about the possibility of CVS pharmacies offering Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, if it is approved by the FDA.