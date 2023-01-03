Two more blizzard-related deaths confirmed in Erie County

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that a female from Buffalo and a male from Amherst passed away.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Monday two more blizzard-related deaths.

Poloncarz tweeted the man died of injuries after being found in a snowbank. The woman died from a lack of oxygen during a power outage.

Erie County has seen a total of 41 residents die from the blizzard, including the two recently announced.

Of the blizzard-related deaths, 17 people were found outside, 11 people were in homes, four people were found in vehicles, four deaths were related to shoveling or snow blowing, three were from delayed EMS responses, and two were injuries sustained during the blizzard

One person died in Niagara County, bringing the total storm-related deaths to 42 in Western New York.