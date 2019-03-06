LANCASTER, N.Y. — Lancaster Police are seeking help after two men got into an argument at the Hospitality Inn on Transit Road on Sunday night.

Police had responded to a fight in progress call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday. Two men were injured and taken to Erie County Medical Center. One has been treated and released, and the other is still at the hospital.

Lancaster Police said the men had been taken from the scene by 9 p.m.

Officials did not reveal the nature of the injuries, or the men's names or ages. They did say both men were in town on business and not from the area.

With the large crowd at the site, Lancaster Police received help from the Amherst, Depew and Cheektowaga police departments, as well as the New York State Police.

Lancaster Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

