Two men sent to hospitals after being shot in a dispute Friday night

Police say they responded to the call around 9 p.m. on Friday, in the first block of Germain Street, where two men had been shot during some sort of dispute.

A shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood Friday night sent two people to the hospital.

The men, both of Buffalo, were taken to local hospitals. The men are 25 and 31 years old and were initially in stable condition, a police spokesperson says.