Pair pleads guilty to lying about murder as jury selection in their trial was set to begin

Prosecutors say the defendants provided false information to law enforcement as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Renecameren Tucker.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man faces life in prison and another could get 20 years in prison after the pair pleaded guilty to lying about a murder just as jury selection in their federal trial was set to begin.

On Thursday, Dartwon Brooks, 29, and Jaemer Smith a/k/a Glizz a/k/a Jack Glizz, 20, both of Buffalo, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Brooks pleaded guilty to criminal contempt and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Smith pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal proceeding, obstruction of justice, and making false declarations before a grand jury. Those charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say the defendants provided false information to police about who was responsible for the murder of Renecameren Tucker a/k/a CJ. 

The murder investigation was being conducted by Buffalo Police and the FBI.

Brooks and Smith are set to be sentenced April 18, 2023, before Judge Sinatra.

