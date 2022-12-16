Two men face gun, drug charges following search in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo men face multiple charges after a police search turned up a loaded gun, ammunition, suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
A department spokesperson says the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police SWAT team, ATF, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a search Thursday on Texas Street and found the illegal items.
Officers recovered a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson SW40VE loaded with 10 rounds.
Darrell Delaney, 51, and Fred Johnson, 56, face identical charges:
- one count NYS PL 220.16-1, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony
- one count NYS PL 220.09-1, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony
- one count NYS PL 265.03-3, Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony
- one count NYS PL 220.50-3, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor