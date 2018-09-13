ALDEN, NY-- Two men are dead after a boating accident on a pond in Alden.
The accident happened on Billo Road.
According to the Millgrove Fire and Rescue Chief, the men, who are believed to be in their 70s, were fishing on a boat Thursday morning.
The chief said it's unclear if their boat tipped over, or they fell into the water.
The men were participating in a Rotary Club function and others in the area tried to rescue them, but were unsuccessful.
State Police are also investigating what happened.
