Two men arrested for stealing dirt bikes in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stealing two dirt bikes from people in Royalton and Pendleton, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Michael Ronghi, of Buffalo, and Todd Beyer, of Cheektowaga, were both arrested Monday night for stealing dirt bikes. Deputies said the men would contact people selling the bikes on Facebook Marketplace using an alias.

In both instances, one of the men asked to take the bike for a test drive, while the other man waited nearby in a moving truck to haul it away, according to investigators.

Deputies said after the robbery, one of the victims followed Beyer and Ronghi's truck long enough for an officer to notice and pull them over. Both men were arrested and charged with two counts of felony grand larceny.

They were released on their own recognizance and will appear in court in the Towns of Royalton and Pendleton. Court dates have yet to be determined.