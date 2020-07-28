School budget re-votes today in two WNY districts

Voters in both school districts will try once again to pass a spending plan for the upcoming year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters in two WNY school districts head back to the polls Tuesday for a second go at passing a spending plan for the upcoming year.

Budgets in both the Eden and Cheektowaga Central school districts were defeated earlier this year.

This comes after an Executive Order by Governor Cuomo which says school districts may hold a re-vote referendum on budgets that were defeated.