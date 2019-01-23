BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are less than two weeks away from a Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, and the planning is really picking up.

And believe it or not, a piece of Buffalo will be involved in the big game.

Homeland Security selected two K-9 teams from Buffalo to join the game's security detail.

That's NFTA officers are Christie Clifford and Michael Bogulski, and they will go along with K-9 officers Harvey and Lyka.

They are now headed to Atlanta. Those K-9 teams will be focusing on explosives detection while serving on security duty there.