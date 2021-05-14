Two indoor City of Buffalo pools reopen Monday

Swimmers are required to make a reservation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beginning Monday, May 17, two City of Buffalo indoor pools will reopen with restrictions.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday the Cazenovia Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy pools will reopen for lap swimming. The pools have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Swimmers will be required to make a reservation. The total number of swimmers is restricted in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Pool capacity is limited to two swimmers per lane.

“It is exciting to reopen our two indoor pools, soon to be joined by all of City of Buffalo park splashpads for Memorial Weekend, as they provide such an important amenity to our seniors and youth. Parks looks forward to a safe and fun summer season,” said Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner, Parks & Recreation.

Both pools will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children must be with an adult.

To make reservations for the Cazenovia Pool on 626 Abbott Road, call: 716-825-1326.