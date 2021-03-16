Two free electronics recycling events coming to WNY

The events, both hosted by Sunnking, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 1 (Williamsville) and May 15 (Batavia).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring cleaning: a time when we are all figuring out what we no longer need.

A free electronics recycling event is happening soon in Williamsville and Batavia for those looking to properly dispose old electronics.

The events, both hosted by Sunnking, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 1 (Williamsville) and May 15 (Batavia).

"We're really excited to see how many people will carry over that excitement for recycling that we witnessed last year," said Robert Burns, Director of Marketing for Sunnking.

"Throughout the winter we've had New Yorkers from all corners call us asking when the next event would be and now, we can give them the first few dates to look forward to," said Burns.

You can recycle things like computers, cell phones, printers, televisions and defibrillators among other items at these two events. For a list of all acceptable items, click here.

The Williamsville event on May 1 will take place in the parking lot of the BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall.

The Batavia event on May 15 will take place at the Genesee Social Services Department, where you can enter at the Ag Park Drive West entrance.

Sunnking says the event will be drive-through, no-contact device removal and will be free, but you have to register for a time slot. You can do so by clicking here.