BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dream has come true for a local family.

Everyone was all smiles today at Erie County Family Court, including Matthew and Makaila Moore.

Both of them have been been living as foster children with the Moores for the last three years -- Matthew since he was 2 years old, and his sister, Makaila, since she was born.

Jeffery and Cindy officially adopted them during a Tuesday ceremony.

Jeff and Cindy will still be foster parents to others. They say it's incredibly rewarding, and they urge more people to get involved and help out children who need it.