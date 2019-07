BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo firefighters are in the hospital after they were hurt battling a fire in North Buffalo.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the attic of a house at the corner of Beard and Huntington Avenues.

The fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage to the home.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the six people who lived there.

