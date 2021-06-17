Two Erie County teens latest winners of 'Get a Shot Make Your Future' incentive

All vaccinated 12-17 year olds are eligible to win a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY College or University.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two Erie County residents are among the latest round of winners of the state's 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' incentive.

Those ages 12-17 who are fully vaccinated are eligible to win a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board. Ten winners are selected at random over a five week period. Three drawings remain after this week.

Once a teen gets their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or guardian can sign them up for the remaining drawings here.

Here are the names of the latest winners:

Kelly Moscoso-Yanes, Nassau County

Victoria Romero, Nassau County

Niaja Land, Brooklyn

Jordan Gallusser, Otsego County

Emily Brodsky, Suffolk County

Nicholas Keirstead, Monroe County

Brian Hoffman, Erie County

Aleksander Sosa, Suffolk County

Madison Pennington, Erie County

Ryan Hsu, Queens

Last week, Erie County resident Ella Campbell was also selected for a scholarship.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, "New Yorkers have made tremendous progress in ending the pandemic by getting vaccinated. But we must continue to help our younger populations see the benefits of getting vaccinated as well—the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' is a great way to help us achieve this goal. I congratulate the third round winners on receiving a scholarship, and we welcome them to the SUNY family. With this scholarship, they will have access to many opportunities and a high-quality education that will set them up for success."