Two Dunn Tire locations sell for $4.1M, providing glimpse into Discount Tire acquisition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Erie County Dunn Tire locations have been sold to an affiliate of Arizona-based Discount Tire for a combined $4.1 million, following Discount Tire's acquisition of the Buffalo company.

The acquisition includes Dunn Tire's 25 retail locations, which will continue to operate using the Dunn Tire brand name. Terms have not been disclosed, but deeds filed with the Erie County Clerk's office provide a glimpse at the nature of the deal.

Halle Properties LLC, a company registered to Discount Tire's headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, purchased 3424 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, for $2.3 million and 2300 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, for $1.8 million.

The sellers were two separate LLCs, both registered to Dunn Tire's Buffalo headquarters.