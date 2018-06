BUFFALO, NY -- Two people have drowned in the Niagara River.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for two people in the water at the Foot of Ferry.

BREAKING: BPD Underwater Rescue & Recovery Team responding to a call of 2 people in the water at the Foot of Ferry. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 25, 2018

Witnesses tell 2 On Your Side an older man was tring to get driftwood when he went into the water, and that a young man went in to help him.



Buffalo Police say both men have died.

BREAKING: BPD URRT has pulled both male victims from the Niagara River at the Foot of Ferry. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 25, 2018

