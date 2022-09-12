Two companies, including one in WNY agree to pay NYS $50 million over cigarette taxes

The NYS AG Letitia James announced a $50 million agreement with two companies, including one in WNY that allegedly sold cigarettes without collecting state taxes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General announced a $50 million agreement with two companies, including one in Western New York that allegedly sold cigarettes without paying the state excise tax.

Attorney General Letitia James says Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd. which based in Canada, and its wholesaler, Native Wholesale Supply Company, Inc, which is located in Western New York, allegedly violated state and federal laws by bringing millions of cartons of unstamped cigarettes into New York from Canada without paying state taxes.

In addition to the $50 million fine, both companies are no longer allowed to sell unstamped cigarettes in NYS and they also must:

Create and maintain records of all of the Grand River cigarettes that enter New York and make those records available to OAG upon request;

Obtain statements from out-of-state customers indicating that they do not intend to reimport any unstamped cigarettes back into New York;

Cooperate with OAG when OAG is conducting an investigation into sales of unstamped Grand River cigarettes, or the sale of any unstamped cigarettes made by defendants;

Utilize authorized common carriers to transport unstamped cigarettes while they are transiting through New York; and,

Restrict sales of unstamped cigarettes to licensed cigarette stamping agents, federally bonded facilities, and other specified entities.

“Hardworking New Yorkers pay taxes and so should multi-million-dollar companies,” said Attorney General James said in a release. “Regulating and taxing cigarettes is a critical tool to protect public health from the deadly dangers of tobacco. Today’s agreement enforces New York’s laws and will stop the overflow of unstamped cigarettes into New York. I will continue to enforce the law against companies and individuals who flout New York state laws and put our residents in jeopardy.”