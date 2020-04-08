Two charged for stealing tires off truck parked in dealership lot

Deputy on routine patrol spotted the suspicious activity early Monday morning on Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Niagara.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office say two men have been charged after stealing the tires and rims off a truck in a dealership parking lot early Monday morning.

Deputies say Donnell Parker, 40, and Clarence Brown, 37, both of Niagara Falls, entered David Chevrolet located at 10225 Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Niagara and stole the tires and rims off a new Chevrolet Silverado.

The officer on duty was patrolling the area and pulled into the dealership lot when he noticed the vehicle had stone blocks underneath an axle and a subject running through the lot.

After checking the area, he located Parker and Brown who were hiding inside a vehicle with lug nuts and wheel caps in their possession.

Authorities say significant damage was done to the tires and rims of the truck during the theft.

Parker was charged with fourth degree attempted grand larceny, third degree auto stripping, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, third degree criminal tampering, and second degree criminal mischief. Brown was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.