The respective deals are only for the real estate and not the franchises.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dallas investors have acquired the real estate where a pair of Burger King restaurants sit, with the investors paying $2.3 million for the two properties.

Spirit Master Funding X LLC paid $1.25 million for the Burger King at 365 Amherst Street in Buffalo and $1.12 million for another at 10 S. Cascade Street in Springville, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office.